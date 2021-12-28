DEB

AndusChain is the public permissionless blockchain which enables decentralization to be sustainable. It has the world's first 'deb' consensus algorithm which provides equal mining opportunities regardless of computing power or power of stake. It has the highest TPS(1,000 TPS) amongst public permissionless blockchains and it has very low transmission fee. With this functional benefits, Anduschain is expanding various business areas.

NameDEB

RankNo.5932

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2979098273018812,2021-12-28

Lowest Price0.0010047990098684,2024-08-16

Public BlockchainDEB

