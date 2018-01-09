DBC

DeepBrain Chain is a decentralized high-performance GPU computing network that can scale infinitely. Its goal is to become the most widely used GPU computing infrastructure in the AI+Metaverse era worldwide.

NameDBC

RankNo.1558

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,428,952,299

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5428%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6586530208587646,2018-01-09

Lowest Price0.000353639298356,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDeepBrain Chain is a decentralized high-performance GPU computing network that can scale infinitely. Its goal is to become the most widely used GPU computing infrastructure in the AI+Metaverse era worldwide.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
DBC/USDT
DeepBrain Chain
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DBC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
DBC/USDT
DeepBrain Chain
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DBC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...