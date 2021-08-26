DAG

Constellation (DAG) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the DAG protocol and custom state channels, Constellation is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT).

NameDAG

RankNo.307

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply2,873,448,318

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,003,804,388

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.46243835,2021-08-26

Lowest Price0.000896775299386,2019-03-21

Public BlockchainDAG

Sector

Social Media

