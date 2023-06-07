CR

Crypto Rangers is not just a meme token, it's a movement. Born from the creative spirit of the crypto community, we're on a mission to safeguard the digital financial world.

NameCR

RankNo.6233

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply8,045,311,447

Total Supply8,045,311,447

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000934647165210326,2023-06-17

Lowest Price0.000002092894720844,2023-06-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCrypto Rangers is not just a meme token, it's a movement. Born from the creative spirit of the crypto community, we're on a mission to safeguard the digital financial world.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.