COVN

Covenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure. Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

NameCOVN

RankNo.7287

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply350,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.400187291260337,2022-07-19

Lowest Price0.00214904404932278,2025-03-02

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCovenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure. Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.