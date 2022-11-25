COPI

An MMO where player-driven economies and a thirst for adventure rule the bubbleverse. Challenge other players to mini-games, create digital assets that you actually own, and discover the truth behind what awaits you beyond the domes.

NameCOPI

RankNo.963

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply1,032,482,698

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,840,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13518499875946785,2023-12-16

Lowest Price0,2022-11-25

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAn MMO where player-driven economies and a thirst for adventure rule the bubbleverse. Challenge other players to mini-games, create digital assets that you actually own, and discover the truth behind what awaits you beyond the domes.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.