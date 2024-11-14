CLOUD

Sanctum is a blockchain platform designed to revolutionize the trading and utilization of Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) on Solana, providing a marketplace for zero-slippage transactions and enhanced liquidity options. Its native token, CLOUD, facilitates reduced transaction fees, staking rewards, and access to premium features, aiming to enhance the liquidity and yield opportunities for LST traders and investors.

NameCLOUD

RankNo.3294

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6255637778694625,2024-11-14

Lowest Price0.0642743829016567,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainSOL

