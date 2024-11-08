CLANKER

CLANKER is a meme coin on the Base chain.

NameCLANKER

RankNo.693

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)566.35%

Circulation Supply1,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High193.10932668810565,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.003874854309073287,2024-11-08

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.