CHILLGUY

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameCHILLGUY

RankNo.409

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,45%

Circulation Supply999 953 394,687865

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply999 953 394,687865

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6651465939998281,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.01784659462823309,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionJust a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.