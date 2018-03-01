CENNZ

Centrality is a tech ventures ecosystem.Centrality works with smart entrepreneurs and ventures who are trying to disrupt traditional value chains and concepts.Centrality support these projects through every stage of the start-up lifecycle and create commercial connections with other DApps in the ecosystem.

NameCENNZ

RankNo.1624

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,200,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2018-03-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.12 USDT

All-Time High0.541558027267456,2018-04-25

Lowest Price0.002151041182774997,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainCENNZ

Centrality is a tech ventures ecosystem.Centrality works with smart entrepreneurs and ventures who are trying to disrupt traditional value chains and concepts.Centrality support these projects through every stage of the start-up lifecycle and create commercial connections with other DApps in the ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

CENNZ/USDT
Centrality
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CENNZ)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
