CCD

Concordium's decentralized blockchain technology is the first with an identification layer built into the protocol. This means it offers forward-thinking businesses, app developers, and cryptocurrency traders unparalleled security, privacy, transparency, and, most importantly, regulatory compliance.

NameCCD

RankNo.596

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply11,533,549,776.75696

Max Supply0

Total Supply13,926,766,799.909035

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08744871982689628,2022-02-15

Lowest Price0.002569331689533657,2024-07-05

Public BlockchainCCD

Sector

Social Media

