CATHEON

Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as the #1 web3 startup in Hong Kong and #8 emerging giants among 6400+ startups in APAC, Catheon Gaming is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally.

NameCATHEON

RankNo.2663

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply968,534,281

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0968%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006144545675956606,2023-12-14

Lowest Price0.000125853255909729,2025-03-22

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

