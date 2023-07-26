CATCOIN

Catcoin is a cat theme token that focuses on community decentralisation and adoption. $CATCOIN is designed to make memeCoins great again. Zero taxes, LP locked, $CATCOIN is for the people, always. Fueled by pure meme power, $CATCOIN will lead the way.

NameCATCOIN

RankNo.1333

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply50,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000001736138659,2024-03-26

Lowest Price0.00000000000011624,2023-07-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionCatcoin is a cat theme token that focuses on community decentralisation and adoption. $CATCOIN is designed to make memeCoins great again. Zero taxes, LP locked, $CATCOIN is for the people, always. Fueled by pure meme power, $CATCOIN will lead the way.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
CATCOIN/USDT
Catcoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CATCOIN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CATCOIN/USDT
Catcoin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CATCOIN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...