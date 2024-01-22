CAIR

In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

NameCAIR

RankNo.2802

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply887,843,094

Max Supply888,000,000

Total Supply888,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31

Lowest Price0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

