BXX

BXX isn’t just a token – it’s the driving force behind the Baanx ecosystem. With a clear mission to provide a unique utility that allows individuals, communities and businesses to get more out of their crypto. " DON’T JUST STAKE. STAKE WITH BXX UTILITY Staking BXX on the CL Card platform not only lets you earn a passive income, but you can also unlock increased limits of interest-free spending and higher LTV package“

NameBXX

RankNo.1503

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply191 318 150

Max Supply250 000 000

Total Supply250 000 000

Circulation Rate0.7652%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3138997132673967,2021-12-09

Lowest Price0.006184521157889584,2023-08-08

Public BlockchainETH

BXX isn't just a token – it's the driving force behind the Baanx ecosystem. With a clear mission to provide a unique utility that allows individuals, communities and businesses to get more out of their crypto. " DON'T JUST STAKE. STAKE WITH BXX UTILITY Staking BXX on the CL Card platform not only lets you earn a passive income, but you can also unlock increased limits of interest-free spending and higher LTV package"

Sector

Social Media

