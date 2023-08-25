BXC

BitcoinX is a coin that derives its name from a currency that powers the entire crypto market - it blends BTC familiarity with the high-octane aspirations of the crypto community. The 'X' in its name is more than a letter; it symbolizes the exponential impact that crypto enthusiasts, or 'degens', avidly seek in the dynamic world of digital currency. Embodying the essence of a memecoin culture, BitcoinX is not just about being a coin - it's a cultural movement, injecting humor and a spirited sense of community into the crypto space. Already integrated with dynamic platforms like DestinyX, and with more exciting partnerships on the horizon, BitcoinX positions itself as a major player in the ongoing evolution of cryptocurrency, aiming to be at the forefront of the exciting future.

NameBXC

RankNo.7858

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001221345560348283,2023-08-25

Lowest Price0.000007661687640106,2024-12-01

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionBitcoinX is a coin that derives its name from a currency that powers the entire crypto market - it blends BTC familiarity with the high-octane aspirations of the crypto community. The 'X' in its name is more than a letter; it symbolizes the exponential impact that crypto enthusiasts, or 'degens', avidly seek in the dynamic world of digital currency. Embodying the essence of a memecoin culture, BitcoinX is not just about being a coin - it's a cultural movement, injecting humor and a spirited sense of community into the crypto space. Already integrated with dynamic platforms like DestinyX, and with more exciting partnerships on the horizon, BitcoinX positions itself as a major player in the ongoing evolution of cryptocurrency, aiming to be at the forefront of the exciting future.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BXC/USDT
BITCOINX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BXC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BXC/USDT
BITCOINX
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BXC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...