BoxBet is an iGaming platform that connects directly with Telegram’s extensive network of millions of users. The platform features a well-designed, straightforward interface that allows users to start gaming within 60 seconds. The project was launched in 2024 and is fully licensed, backed by tier-one investors, and powered by BXBT. The platform is built for the 900 million Telegram users and offers easy Casino and Sports betting with a deflationary token and real rewards.

NameBXBT

RankNo.3811

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.26953543762941407,2024-04-22

Lowest Price0.000147539917865889,2023-10-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

