Pepe Buldak is a meme-driven crypto project that fuses blockchain technology with K-content and real-world utility through its Open Franchise Protocol (OFP). Founded by a team of crypto enthusiasts and industry veterans, Pepe Buldak blends meme culture with a franchise ecosystem, enabling brands to operate in a transparent, decentralized model. Core components of the ecosystem include Shiba Gimbab NFTs, Dogepoki, and strategic staking and burn events designed to enhance token value.

