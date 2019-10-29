BTM

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

NameBTM

RankNo.1576

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,640,515,591.91

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7811%

Issue Date2019-10-29 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.038 USDT

All-Time High1.174780011177063,2018-04-24

Lowest Price0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.