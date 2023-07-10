BTC2

BTC 2.0 token on the Ethereum chain represents a novel approach to combining the value and familiarity of Bitcoin with the versatility and functionality of the Ethereum ecosystem. This token aims to bridge the gap between the two leading cryptocurrencies, offering users the benefits of both worlds.

NameBTC2

RankNo.4669

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9009127795694282,2023-07-16

Lowest Price0.001932264593413596,2023-07-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBTC 2.0 token on the Ethereum chain represents a novel approach to combining the value and familiarity of Bitcoin with the versatility and functionality of the Ethereum ecosystem. This token aims to bridge the gap between the two leading cryptocurrencies, offering users the benefits of both worlds.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.