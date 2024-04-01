BRAWL

BitBrawl is an innovative, blockchain-based fighting game on Solana where the digital collectibles you love come to life as playable fighters. Players brawl with renowned NFT collections like DeGods, y00ts, MadLads, and MAYC, along with 20+ other NFT characters.

NameBRAWL

RankNo.2206

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply8,805,610,436.959196

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,999,441,090.619734

Circulation Rate0.8805%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.006581150523754759,2024-04-01

Lowest Price0.000058965257109979,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionBitBrawl is an innovative, blockchain-based fighting game on Solana where the digital collectibles you love come to life as playable fighters. Players brawl with renowned NFT collections like DeGods, y00ts, MadLads, and MAYC, along with 20+ other NFT characters.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.