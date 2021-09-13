BONE

BONE is a governance token of Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more BONE the user holds, the more weight their vote carries in these future endeavours. BONE has 250,000,000 tokens, and is designed to fit perfectly between the previous two tokens in regards to circulation supply.

NameBONE

RankNo.470

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.66%

Circulation Supply229,923,350.6228802

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply249,999,401.82484713

Circulation Rate0.9196%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High41.67355339721391,2021-09-13

Lowest Price0.19739452444027134,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

