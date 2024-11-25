BNY

TaskBunny is an innovative project that introduces the concept of Proof of Post (PoP) as a new way to reward users for their social media activity. The reward is given in the form of its own cryptocurrency called BNY, which is issued on the Base network. This ensures that all rewards, once distributed, are verifiable and securely recorded on the blockchain.

NameBNY

RankNo.8947

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply900,000,000

Total Supply900,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.060038236479385707,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.001947120717278614,2025-04-21

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.