BLUEMOVE

BlueMove is a remarkable super app built on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, providing users with an NFT launchpad, marketplace, and DEX, all on one platform. It offers full functionality and a seamless web and mobile experience, making it an excellent choice for traders and developers.

NameBLUEMOVE

RankNo.1383

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply217,500,000

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.725%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2414166920123846,2023-02-09

Lowest Price0.007666537267199644,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainAPTOS

IntroductionBlueMove is a remarkable super app built on the Aptos and Sui blockchains, providing users with an NFT launchpad, marketplace, and DEX, all on one platform. It offers full functionality and a seamless web and mobile experience, making it an excellent choice for traders and developers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.