BLUE is the community Solana token of InBetweeners-an NFT collection of 10,777 bears.

NameBLUE1

RankNo.5317

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply893 100 000

Total Supply893 100 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27756926588220454,2024-12-14

Lowest Price0.000352303745702613,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionBLUE is the community Solana token of InBetweeners-an NFT collection of 10,777 bears.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

