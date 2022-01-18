BLOCKASSET

Blockasset is the sports network you own. We create, build, and manage sports-centric products, governed by our community of sports fans. Profits are distributed back to you, our valued members, via BLOCKASSET token buybacks.

NameBLOCKASSET

RankNo.936

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.56%

Circulation Supply172,811,307.79

Max Supply320,000,000

Total Supply316,493,482.1

Circulation Rate0.54%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5485619885603312,2022-01-18

Lowest Price0.015511059945465061,2022-12-19

Public BlockchainSOL

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.