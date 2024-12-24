BLADE

Blade Games is a on-chain game + AI agent ecosystem built around the zkVM stack. We are building AI agents operating in games, where users can play, train and create their own on-chain economies.

NameBLADE

RankNo.3465

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5958419125316985,2024-12-24

Lowest Price0.019106848916821857,2025-05-11

Public BlockchainARB

