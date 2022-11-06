BIZA

BizAuto is a cryptoasset that can be used as a means of payment and BizAuto MainNet improves transaction speed and applies quantum random number technology to enhance security by adopting a consensus algorithm of the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS).

NameBIZA

RankNo.1584

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply2,677,034,361

Max Supply3,800,000,000

Total Supply3,800,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7044%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03696337522917914,2022-11-06

Lowest Price0.00073821718670139,2024-06-25

Public BlockchainBIZA

BizAuto is a cryptoasset that can be used as a means of payment and BizAuto MainNet improves transaction speed and applies quantum random number technology to enhance security by adopting a consensus algorithm of the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS).

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

BIZA/USDT
BizAuto
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BIZA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Open Positions (0)
