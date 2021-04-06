BITCI

BITCI coin is the main coin of Bitcichain blockchain. Bitcichain is private proof of Authority (PoA) Blockchain Network. Bitcichain is designed to provide blockchain solutions businesses. Every single token project is backed by realworld businesses. sports club, construction companies, energy companies etc. Every new business who joins the bitcichain network gets a private node to keep the blockchain decentralised. Most of the blockchain projects cover online and fintech solutions. Any business who wants to be on Bitcichain has to have physical real word assets. Energy company with energy plants, construction company with constructed estates, Sportclubs with players and teams etc.

NameBITCI

RankNo.2287

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply7,708,828,412

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply20,872,348,887

Circulation Rate0.077%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12059358,2021-04-06

Lowest Price0.000058295696008038,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBITCI

