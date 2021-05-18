BIST

Bistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.

NameBIST

RankNo.2268

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply57,402,226

Max Supply99,000,000

Total Supply99,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5798%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.36994173,2021-05-18

Lowest Price0.006156623433934821,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

