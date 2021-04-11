BERRY

Berry project is running a Berry Store application, an online market where celebrities' cherished items/goods and talents are available such as wedding songs and meal tickets. Those items and talents are traded by lottery and auction system, and Berry token is the in-app currency. Berry project is preparing metaverse and NFT of their celebrities.

NameBERRY

RankNo.4430

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03415668,2021-04-11

Lowest Price0,2021-10-18

Public BlockchainHBAR

IntroductionBerry project is running a Berry Store application, an online market where celebrities' cherished items/goods and talents are available such as wedding songs and meal tickets. Those items and talents are traded by lottery and auction system, and Berry token is the in-app currency. Berry project is preparing metaverse and NFT of their celebrities.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
