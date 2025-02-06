BERA

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

NameBERA

RankNo.161

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)44.51%

Circulation Supply119,702,308.8382791

Max Supply

Total Supply502,222,308.8382791

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.993392867128291,2025-02-06

Lowest Price1,2025-02-06

Public BlockchainBERACHAIN

IntroductionBerachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BERA/USDT
BERA
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BERA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BERA/USDT
BERA
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BERA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...