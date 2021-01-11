BAX

Babb is a financial blockchain platform based in London (United Kingdom) that aims to bring accessible financial services for the unbanked and under-banked. Babb's mission is to become a decentralized banking platform that leverages blockchain, AI, and biometrics technology to offer anyone in the world access to peer-to-peer financial services.

NameBAX

RankNo.1585

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply76,659,947,394

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply96,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7665%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003376659937202931,2018-04-27

Lowest Price0.0000161,2021-01-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBabb is a financial blockchain platform based in London (United Kingdom) that aims to bring accessible financial services for the unbanked and under-banked. Babb's mission is to become a decentralized banking platform that leverages blockchain, AI, and biometrics technology to offer anyone in the world access to peer-to-peer financial services.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.