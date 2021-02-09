BADGER

Badger DAO is meant to be a community where all the best builders in the space can come together and build products to help accelerate BTC in DeFi.

NameBADGER

RankNo.796

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)102.82%

Circulation Supply20,382,502.43889186

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9705%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High89.50387575,2021-02-09

Lowest Price0.7534487788836807,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBadger DAO is meant to be a community where all the best builders in the space can come together and build products to help accelerate BTC in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
BADGER/USDT
BadgerDAO
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BADGER)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BADGER/USDT
BadgerDAO
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BADGER)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...