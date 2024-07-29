BABYNEIRO

The most adorable Shiba Inu in the crypto world! Our meme coin is not just cute but packed with potential!

NameBABYNEIRO

RankNo.5947

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply42 069 000 000 000 000

Total Supply42 069 000 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000042851103,2024-07-29

Lowest Price0.000000000000274816,2024-09-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe most adorable Shiba Inu in the crypto world! Our meme coin is not just cute but packed with potential!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.