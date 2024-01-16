BABYELON

In the spirit of Elon Musk's audacity and innovation, Baby Elon Token emerges as a beacon of possibility, pushing the boundaries of what a cryptocurrency can achieve. We aim to establish BABYELON as the undisputed leader in the crypto world.

NameBABYELON

RankNo.5330

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply420 000 000 000 000 000

Total Supply420 000 000 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000034462776,2024-01-16

Lowest Price0.000000000000518266,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionIn the spirit of Elon Musk's audacity and innovation, Baby Elon Token emerges as a beacon of possibility, pushing the boundaries of what a cryptocurrency can achieve. We aim to establish BABYELON as the undisputed leader in the crypto world.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.