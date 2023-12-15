BABYBONK

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

NameBABYBONK

RankNo.1776

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply351,856,279,197,566,600

Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8377%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

