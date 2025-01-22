AWARE

ChainAware is an AI-powered platform offering a real-time fraud detector, rug pull alerts, and a Wallet Auditor with a trust score (0-100) to help individual users confidently navigate Web3. By analyzing transaction histories, behavioral patterns, and liquidity pools, it predicts and flags high-risk interactions while also providing a credit score that opens doors to better lending rates and partnership opportunities.

RankNo.2457

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply36,825,134

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3682%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08194072435007951,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.004813035134698013,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainBSC

