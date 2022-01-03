AVG

Avocado DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is a collection of contributors that believe in the benefits of blockchain technologies and the metaverse. To advance those benefits, the Avocado DAO intends to undertake and facilitate a range of activities that initially will enrich the ecosystem of blockchain games as well as provide yield farming and content creation opportunities to their members.

NameAVG

RankNo.2548

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply25,468,016

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0254%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.7363747279953667,2022-01-03

Lowest Price0.004996187067173609,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.