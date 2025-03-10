AVERY

Avery Games' represents a pioneering advancement in game development, leveraging the transformative potential of Web3 technology to reshape the gaming experience. Our vision is to place true ownership of digital assets in the hands of players and foster a dynamic economy where in-game assets are not only owned but also freely traded. Our flagship title, Avery Sword, embodies these principles as a side-scrolling action game that integrates the innovative $AVERY tokenomics and Web3 ecosystem.

NameAVERY

RankNo.3710

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2986294147131964,2025-03-10

Lowest Price0.00005347521795761,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionAvery Games' represents a pioneering advancement in game development, leveraging the transformative potential of Web3 technology to reshape the gaming experience. Our vision is to place true ownership of digital assets in the hands of players and foster a dynamic economy where in-game assets are not only owned but also freely traded. Our flagship title, Avery Sword, embodies these principles as a side-scrolling action game that integrates the innovative $AVERY tokenomics and Web3 ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.