AUTO

AUTO is native utility and governance token to the Autofarm protocol which initiated on the 15th of Dec 2020 on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The AUTO token can be used for proposals voting and will receive fees that are earned from the protocol.

NameAUTO

RankNo.2160

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)182.46%

Circulation Supply76,665.77431635

Max Supply80,638.18932503

Total Supply78,173.31404734

Circulation Rate0.9507%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13532.25332614,2021-02-19

Lowest Price6.7414670040201266,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAUTO is native utility and governance token to the Autofarm protocol which initiated on the 15th of Dec 2020 on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The AUTO token can be used for proposals voting and will receive fees that are earned from the protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.