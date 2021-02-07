AUCTION

Bounce's goal is to provide different types of auctions for individuals and projects. BOT is the governance token of the bounce.finance platform, using liquidity mining.

NameAUCTION

RankNo.453

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)146.42%

Circulation Supply6,090,142.29001446

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply7,640,771.31259095

Circulation Rate0.609%

Issue Date2021-02-07 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High70.55596041,2021-04-12

Lowest Price3.484607093787073,2023-06-15

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBounce's goal is to provide different types of auctions for individuals and projects. BOT is the governance token of the bounce.finance platform, using liquidity mining.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

