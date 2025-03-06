ATRS

Attarius Network is a platform designed to help Web2 developers, players, and NFT creators transition to Web3. It simplifies blockchain integration through comprehensive tools and features. Attarius Network accelerates blockchain integration, enabling 8X faster development while reducing costs and error risks.

NameATRS

RankNo.4218

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04292549132088565,2025-04-04

Lowest Price0.000352972051176255,2025-03-06

Public BlockchainBSC

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.