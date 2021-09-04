ATLAS

Star Atlas is a virtual gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state-of-the-art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies

NameATLAS

RankNo.801

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply19,355,335,178.6912

Max Supply0

Total Supply36,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27733053,2021-09-04

Lowest Price0.001071407425928938,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionStar Atlas is a virtual gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state-of-the-art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
