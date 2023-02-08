ASM

$ASM is the name of AS Monaco’s only official Fan Token™. The Fan Token™ is a digital asset that never expires, and gives you the right to vote on certain official Club decisions, as well as unprecedented access to your team and to have incredible, never-before-seen experiences.

NameASM

RankNo.1940

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.17%

Circulation Supply4,399,959

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4399%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.753173777433573,2023-02-08

Lowest Price0.22074050676539153,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainCHZ

Introduction$ASM is the name of AS Monaco’s only official Fan Token™. The Fan Token™ is a digital asset that never expires, and gives you the right to vote on certain official Club decisions, as well as unprecedented access to your team and to have incredible, never-before-seen experiences.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.