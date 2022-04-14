ARTHERA

Arthera revolutionizes blockchain with its unique Subscription Management Platform (SMP) and Gas Pass model, eliminating unpredictable gas fees and enabling seamless, cost-effective Web3 adoption. This approach empowers businesses and dApps to cover transaction fees for users, fostering accessibility and mass adoption. With predictable costs, blazing scalability, and EVM compatibility, Arthera bridges Web2 and Web3, creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives and barriers to entry are removed.

NameARTHERA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply232,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainARTHERA

