Artfi is an Art-Technology company on a mission to democratize the $1.7 trillion fine art market. By harnessing the power of NFTs and blockchain technology, Artfi allows collectors to own a stake in valuable works of art. Artfi is a Web3 solution for fine art collecting. The company fractionalizes prominent high-value artworks into multiple NFTs which are sold to the public. Collectors who own Artfi NFTs gain access to the exclusive blue-chip fine art market and diversify their portfolios – all through the speed, security and comfort of the blockchain. The tokenization of real-world assets will be a defining trend of the next decade and Artfi is at the forefront of this process. Artfi fractionalizes physical works of blue chip art so that they can be collectively owned by token holders around the world.

NameARTFI

RankNo.2027

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply130,368,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1303%

Issue Date2024-06-03 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.03 USDT

All-Time High0.03968435458968684,2024-08-02

Lowest Price0.006416831473967983,2025-04-13

Public BlockchainSUI

