APX1

AstroPepeX is a chatgpt generated AI Meme token on Ethereum.

NameAPX1

RankNo.5628

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply65.000.000.000

Total Supply65.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000374254222012383,2024-11-18

Lowest Price0.00000005135126203,2023-09-19

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAstroPepeX is a chatgpt generated AI Meme token on Ethereum.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.