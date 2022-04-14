ANVL

Anvil is a system of Ethereum-based smart contracts that manages collateral and issues fully secured credit. A primary example is a letter of credit (LOC), analogous to a paper bank cheque drawing verified funds, providing an economic guarantee of payment. Anvil enables transparency and trustless verification of assets, thereby reducing counterparty risk. The protocol is designed for maximum efficiency and extensibility to incorporate collateral throughout decentralized and traditional finance.

NameANVL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

