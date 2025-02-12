ANT

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

NameANT

RankNo.3513

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.35756319057761676,2025-02-12

Lowest Price0.0721120826489545,2025-03-14

Public BlockchainARB

